NEOGA — Jeffrey “Jeff” A. Vail, 65, of Neoga passed away Monday morning, Nov. 25, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born April 6, 1954, in Monticello, the son of Edwin “Ed” Arkel Vail and Phyllis Mae (Eckelberry) Vail.
He is survived by a daughter: Autumn (Joshua) Ward of Savoy; two sons: Josh (Kelly) Vail of Villa Grove and Zachary (Stephanie Horve) Vail of Harristown; seven grandchildren: Khloe Ward, Harper Ward, Ethan Vail, Adalyn Vail, Lily Knecht, Emma Knecht, and Hudson Vail; his mother: Phyllis Vail of Flora; a brother: Dennis (Carla) Vail of Pesotum; two sisters: Christine (Jim) Hallett of Savannah, Tenn., and Patsy White of Effingham; and several nieces and nephews.
A ceremony celebrating the life of Jeff Vail will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora. Burial will follow in Bunker Cemetery. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Please consider memorial donations to honor the memory of Jeff to either: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Melanoma Research Foundation, or any animal rescue organization of the donor’s choice. These will be accepted through the funeral home. To share a condolence or memory, visit frankandbright.com.