LAS VEGAS — Jeffrey Winkelhake, 76, the son of Claude and Marge Winkelhake, graduated from Rockford East High School and received his Ph.D. in immunology and microbiology from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
He taught at the Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, and worked in research and development and as the CEO of pharmaceutical companies in the United States and China.
Jeff was predeceased by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Nisha of Las Vegas; a daughter, Heather Kells of Peoria; two sisters, Claudia Lateer of Wisconsin and Beth Winkelhake of Texas; and a nephew, Kenneth Lateer of Illinois.
Jeff was passionate about sailing, including sailing the Mackinac-Milwaukee race singlehandedly.