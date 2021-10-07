DANVILLE — Jelani Jesse Javontae Day was born on June 15, 1996, in Danville, to the union of Seve Day and Carmen Bolden Day. Jelani knew God and accepted God as his personal savior at a young age. Jelani received his formal education from Alabama A&M in Huntsville, Ala., where he received his bachelor’s in communicative sciences and disorders. He was currently pursuing his MS in SLP at Illinois State University in Normal. He was studying to become a speech pathologist, thus fulfilling his dream and goal of becoming Dr. Jelani Jesse-Javontae Day. Jelani was a member of the prestigious Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Nu Epsilon Chapter, of Alabama A&M University, 100 Black Men of Greater Huntsville, Collegiate 100 and House Arrest.
Jelani was the fourth of five siblings, the third of three sons and the life and energy of his family. Jelani’s dream was to one day marry a chocolate woman and have six children, one of them as his namesake. He dreamed of bringing his children to his mom so she could spoil them. He wanted to make sure his parents were taken care of and provided for, which is why he devoted a lot of his time to ensuring his father was looked after and taken care of currently while battling health issues.
Jelani was devoted and active in his church, St. Synagogue COGIC. He loved his church, pastor and church family. He has attended church before he knew what church was or meant. The verse, "Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it" (Proverbs 22:6), was a true testament of Jelani’s life. Jelani was active in his church choir, participated in Purity Class, was on the church’s drill team when growing up, loved vacation Bible school, was present at Tuesday Night Bible Study, and he knew and believed that God died for his sins and that when his time on this earth was over, he would one day be in heaven resting with the Lord.
Jelani was blessed to walk this earth for 25 years, and in those 25 years of life, Jelani, in his physical life and in his death, has impacted people all over the world. Jelani would often remind his mom and dad who he was. He was proud of himself, but his parents were even prouder. Jelani will be greatly missed by his siblings, who love him dearly. They were Jelani’s bet friends in the whole wide world. They shared everything, from jokes about their parents, their Granny and their family to each other. The void that Jelani’s absence has created can never and will never be filled. Jelani was a protector, a debater, loud and full of life. He loved to cook, crack jokes, travel, dance and have fun. He enjoyed life, and he loved his life.
On Aug. 23, 2021, Jelani last spoke to his family; a day they will hold dear to their hearts forever.
Jelani leaves to cherish his memory his father, Seve Day, and mother, Carmen Bolden Day; brothers, D’Andre and Seve Day; sisters, Dacara Bolden and Zena Day; grandmother, Gloria Bolden; aunt, Terri Davis; uncle, Gary Bolden; and a host of great-aunts and -uncles, cousins and friends.
Jelani was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jesse and Lucille Day.
A celebration of life will commence at noon Saturday, Oct. 9, at Danville High School, 202 E. Fairchild St. Eulogist will be Elder Tommie L. Reed. Masks will be required. A graveside service will be at noon Monday, Oct. 11, at Springhill Cemetery.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.