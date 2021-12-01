Jenette Horner Dec 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save POTOMAC — Jenette Horner, 66, of Potomac died at 12:09 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 27, 2021) at home.According to her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Blurton Funeral Home, 400 N. Vermilion St., Potomac, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos