MOUNT JUDEA, Ark. — Jennefer Renee Barre, age 44, of Mount Judea, Ark., passed away Sunday (Feb. 2, 2020) at her home in Mount Judea.
The daughter of Charles Barre and Janet Campbell was born Oct. 13, 1975, in Newton, Kan.
Jennefer loved animals and enjoyed reading, traveling and cooking. She also enjoyed visiting with her friends watching her son play basketball.
She is survived by her husband, Roy Campbell of Mount Judea; her son, Lucas Campbell of Mount Judea; her father and stepmother, Charles and Christy Barre of Monticello; her mother and stepfather, Janet and Joe Campbell of Mount Judea; her brothers, Chris Barre and his wife Marsha Dawe and Jeremy Bulthaup, all of San Diego, Calif.; her sisters, Meagan Romine of Des Moines, Iowa, and Cody Tiedemann of Monticello; and five stepgrandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Coffman Funeral Home of Jasper, Ark., with Dorvin Ricketts officiating. Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Campbell, Cody Campbell, Davie Campbell, Zachariah Campbell, Jason Campbell and Andrew Campbell.
Honorary pallbearers are Shannon Campbell, Jimmy Wyatt, Jimmy Joe Malarny, Chris Barre and Jeremy Bulthaup.
