Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.