CHAMPAIGN — Jennifer Eileen Endsley-Nesler, 74, of Champaign passed away at 12:28 p.m. Monday (July 19, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Jennifer was born July 20, 1947, in Mount Ayr, Iowa, a daughter of James and Alberta (Kimberlin) Endsley.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Nesler, whom she married on March 30, 2009.
Also surviving are her son, Tony Wayne Ruple of Stanton, Iowa; two daughters, Holly Christine Spencer of Mahomet and Allison Noelle Chrisman of Champaign; three grandchildren, Seth Christopher Hardwick, Grace Alexandra Chrisman and Emily Eileen Chrisman; and five sisters, Betty Whitson of Newton, Iowa, Kay Moredock of Newton, Patricia White of Riverside, Calif., Janice Meador of Newton and Johnna Force of Hamilton, Iowa.
Jennifer worked as a hairdresser and then later as a caregiver to the elderly for many years as a CNA. She enjoyed gardening, her animals and nature. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, children and adoring her grandchildren. There was nothing she would not do for those she loved. Her heart knew no boundaries.
There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Private family graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 29, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
