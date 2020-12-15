SIDNEY — Jennifer “Jeni” Forshier-Jenkins, 57, of Sidney passed away at 8:18 a.m. Friday (Dec. 11, 2020) at home.
A private family graveside service will be held Friday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. at Danville National Cemetery, Danville. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting with arrangements.
Jeni was born July 25, 1963, at Bergstrom AFB, Austin, Texas, a daughter to Richard and Barbara Jansen. She married Charles “Chuck” Jenkins; he survives.
Also surviving are two children, Robert (Katie) Forshier II and son Alexander of Illinois and Nathan (Maissie) Jenkins and children Mackenzie, Allie and Peyton of Illinois; her mother-in-law, Shirley Jenkins; four siblings, April Jansen of Virginia, Caren (Jansen) Blanda of Tennessee, Tamara Jansen (Joseph Morelli) of Tennessee and Timothy Jansen (Cindy) of Illinois; a sister-in-law, Tanya (Matt) Wease of Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Jeni was a human resources specialist at University of Illinois housing. She was also a Parkinson’s advocate through The Michael J. Fox Foundation.
She was a proud wife, mother and grandmother. Her biggest joy came from the love she gave and got from her four grandchildren, Kenzie, Allie, Peyton and Alexander. Jeni’s most recent love came from her daily facetime with her grandbaby, Alex. She enjoyed crafting, traveling, family and laughter.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation.
Strong Independent Faithful