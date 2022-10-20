RANTOUL — Jennifer Lyn Keith, 53, of Rantoul, formerly of Fisher, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, after a five-year battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Jennifer was born Jan. 20, 1969, in Springfield, to Larry Burt and Lynda Minor.
After graduating from Fisher High School in 1987, she attended Parkland College in Champaign. Jennifer was a longtime waitress at the Village Garden in Fisher as well as a bartender at several area establishments throughout the years.
She married Paul Keith of Fisher and had two children, Roger and Riley Keith.
She met her longtime boyfriend of 12 years, Bruce Evans, in Rantoul, where he loved and cared for her most recently.
Jennifer was predeceased by her mother, Lynda Minor, and sister, Tracy Santillan.
She is survived by her father, Larry Burt; a sister, Misty Hamilton; her boyfriend, Bruce Evans; two children, Roger and Riley Keith; and five grandchildren, Audri, Jensyn, Taylan and Brodie Keith and Capri Curfman.
She was a very fun and energetic person to all who knew her. She is greatly loved and will be missed by all.
A celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at VFW Post 6750, 675 N. Ohio Ave., Rantoul.