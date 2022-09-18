RANTOUL — Jennifer J. Premo, 74, of Rantoul, passed peacefully on Sept. 15, 2022.
She was born Sept. 25, 1947, in Urbana, the middle child of Harold and Beverly (Bartell) Phipps.
Jenny graduated from Rantoul High School and then went on to marry Ronnie J. Premo on Nov. 5, 1965. For the most part they made their home in Rantoul. They had two daughters, Tammy (Phillip Moody) Premo of Rantoul and Theresa Premo of Champaign.
She was a lifelong sales associate in the retail industry and spent her spare time doing what she loved most, watching TV and spending time with her dogs.
Jenny was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings; Carla Rae Phipps and Karen Moore, both of Rantoul.
She leaves behind her beloved husband Ronnie; her two daughters; grandchildren Shawn Moody, Ashley Moody, Amber Moody, Chabrail Jones- Premo, Tavion Jones-Premo, and Unique Evans-Premo, as well as five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Lux Memorial Chapel in Rantoul on Tuesday from 12 to 1 p.m., with funeral services following the visitation.
The family requests any donations be made in her name to the Champaign County Humane Society.