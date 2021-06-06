MAHOMET — Jennifer (Jenny) Ann Koester, 41, of Mahomet died at home on the morning of Monday, May 31, 2021.
There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 7, at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 708 W. Main, Urbana. Burial will be at a later date in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Appropriate COVID-19 precautions should be observed.
Jenny was born May 4, 1980, in Springfield, the daughter of Diane (Szubka) and John Wilhelm. She was preceded in death by her father, John.
She is survived by her two children, Madison and Colton; her mother, Diane Wilhelm; and her brother, Kurt Wilhelm.
Jenny obtained her Master of Science degree from Rosalind Franklin University in June 2016 and was working as a nurse anesthetist at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. Prior to OSF, Jenny had worked at PRO Ambulance Service as a paramedic.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Jenny’s memory to Mahomet Seymour Soccer Club in care of Fisher National Bank, 1501 E. Oak St, Mahomet, IL 61853. MSSC is a nonprofit charitable organization that Jenny volunteered countless hours to, and where her children are members of several teams.
