GIBSON CITY — Jerald A. Wissmiller, 81, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 9:32 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 17, 2022) at Gibson Area Hospital, Gibson City.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at First Presbyterian Church, Gibson City. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Ray Lantz officiating. Burial will follow in Drummer Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church or to the Gibson City Lions Club. Rosenbaum Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jerald was born Dec. 3, 1940, in Paxton, a son of Louis W. and Gertrude Speedie Wissmiller.
He is survived by two sisters, Jeanette Hensley of Gibson City and Mary Rhoda of Chenoa; a sister-in-law, Theresa Jean of Iowa; 11 nieces and nephews; many grandnieces and grandnephews; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, William, Donald and Robert; a sister, Kathryn; sisters-in-law, Ruth and Jan; brothers-in-law, Richard “Dick” Swope and Charlie Rhoda; and a niece.
Tud, as he was most affectionately known, was a lifetime farmer. It’s what he did, and he did it well. Living on and farming the same farm all of his 81 years. In his younger years, he was active in 4-H and FFA. He was a 1959 graduate of Gibson City High School and enjoyed attending the Greyhound reunions and was a great supporter of the Greyhounds and GCMS Falcons. He also was an Illini, Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears fan. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Gibson City, where he was a deacon and trustee. He was a member of the Moose and a very active and lifetime member of the Gibson City Lions Club. He was Lion of the Year in 1999-2000 and always sold the most pancake breakfast tickets.
He was a great man and was respected by all who knew and met him. He will be missed by many.