SAVOY — Jeraldine K. Swor Engeseth, 90, a kind, dedicated, supportive mother, grandmother and wife, died peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Reflections Memory Care, Savoy.
Jeri was born in 1931 in Duluth, Minn., the first of three children to Nicholas and Pearl Swor (Thompson). Jeri was proud of her Swor family heritage. She spoke frequently about Sundays, where everyone gathered at her grandmother’s house for Lebanese food. She enjoyed connecting at the annual Swor family picnic and Christmas party.
She graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1949. Her fondest memories of high school included playing the bass violin in orchestra and “jazzing up” the group when the orchestra leader was out of the room — a story she proudly tells!
Her first job was at Marshall Wells in downtown Duluth. As you can imagine, we still have several items she purchased with her discount and sale price — she loved to shop the deals. She loved to keep busy and worked various positions during her life, including in the cashier’s office at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Upon retirement, she enjoyed part-time work in the Duluth school lunch program, where she continued to work until May 2016 as a “lunch lady.” She enjoyed the time with the kind students who visited her every day. She was proud of each of these positions, as evident by her working until she was 85 — even though she could have retired.
Jeri was married to her husband, Gene, for 59 years and had one daughter, Nicki. In the '70s, she was active as a supportive parent in Job’s Daughters in Duluth. She enjoyed being a part of the parent team and chaperoning various activities. Later, she and Gene became active in Norway Hall, where they had many close friends. She was always happy to work, which would keep her busy, and to be of service to others.
She thoroughly enjoyed watching her grandchildren, Earnest and Emma, compete in their sporting events, Earnest’s taekwondo and Emma’s dancing. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren develop and never missed sending a card for their birthdays and holidays — her hallmark was sending $2 bills.
She enjoyed morning coffee at the local McDonald's with a great group of friends every weekday for years. If one is judged by the company they keep — she had may longtime close friends, some for over five decades, a tribute to her kind character.
Jeri was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; parents, Nicholas and Pearl; and brother, Bruce Swor.
Immediate family surviving includes her daughter, Nicki; son-in-law, Bill Helferich; two grandchildren, Earnest and Emma; and her sister, Linda Swor Hukriede Riendeau. In addition, she has many extended family members, including several nieces and nephews.
Jeri’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Reflections Memory Care for their dedicated care in the past several months.
A service is currently being arranged for late spring in Duluth. Details will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Kenwood Lutheran Church or to the University of Minnesota Duluth (give.d.umn.edu/).
Worked hard, never slowed down! Always moving! Best in a crisis! Is a simple way to describe a long life well-lived.