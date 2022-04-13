MONTICELLO — Jeraldine L. "Jerre" Blackburn, 87, of Monticello passed away at 9:16 p.m. Monday (April 11, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Jerre was born on March 31, 1935, in Libertyville, Ind., the daughter of Wayne and Florence (Faag) Harmon. She married Leon Edwin Blackburn on July 7, 1956, in Paris, Ill. He passed away on Dec. 22, 2014.
Jerre is survived by her son, Mark Blackburn of Monticello; daughters, Elaine (Tim) Grubb of Philo and Lisa (Greg) Moore of Champaign; grandchildren, Megan Shipp, Paige Shipp, Trevor (Madison) Blackburn and Madison Blackburn; and sister, Lois M. "Jo" Einstandig of Terre Haute, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Jerre retired from teaching at Deland-Weldon High School. She was a member of Monticello United Methodist Church and volunteered at the Piatt County Food Pantry.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at Monticello United Methodist Church, with visitation held for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Piatt County Food Pantry. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.