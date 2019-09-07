MAHOMET — God blessed our lives by giving us Jeremy Lee Holmes. At age 43, he went to be with his Lord on Tuesday (Sept. 3, 2019).
Jeremy was born on May 6, 1976, in Champaign, to John and June (Flowers) Holmes. On Nov. 18, 1995, he married the love of his life, Heather Regal.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jack Holmes, and grandparents, James Flowers and Ethelyn Flowers White.
Surviving Jeremy are his wife, Heather, and their four daughters, Ava, Alexis, Annika and Adelyn; his parents, John and June Holmes; parents-in-law, Tom and Diana Regal; grandmother, Dauna Holmes; siblings, Joy (Jeremy) Johnson and Jordan (Tim) Gillins; siblings-in-law, Tamara (Tyler) Ross and Ryan (Wendi) Regal; and loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jeremy was a very devoted husband and father. He was a man of many interests with a strong career in the manufacturing industry. In addition to his tireless support of his children’s activities, Jeremy was a loyal Cubs fan since an early age and was always very happy to fly his W flag. He enjoyed music of all genres.
And anyone who knew Jeremy knew his fun ability to carry on conversations with movie quotes — often trading lines with family members. We can imagine this conversation: Jeremy: “Surely you can’t be serious.” God: “I am serious, and don’t call me Shirley.”
Jeremy will be greatly missed by the many people who loved him.
The visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Blair Owens Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at Grace Church in Mahomet on Monday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m.
