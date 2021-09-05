MEADOW VISTA, Calif. — Jeremy K. Look, 44, of Meadow Vista, Calif., died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in South San Francisco.
Jeremy was born May 15, 1977, in Rhinelander, Wis. He graduated from Monticello High School in 1995 and began his college education at Parkland College in Champaign. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1997, where he served aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln during Operation Enduring Freedom. Petty Officer First Class Jeremy Look was honorably discharged in 2008. He continued his education, earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2012. Jeremy joined the Drug Enforcement Administration as a technical investigative specialist in 2015, where he was employed until his death.
Jeremy is survived by his wife, Catherine (Cassie) Morgan Look of Meadow Vista; children, Luisa Look, Adele Look and Lily Morgan, all of Meadow Vista, and Seth Look of Wisconsin; mother, Katherine Geyer Look of Port Charlotte, Fla.; half brother, Rory (Sarah) Collins of Appleton, Wis.; grandmother, Carol Geyer of Port Charlotte; and grandfather, James Roberts, also of Port Charlotte.
Jeremy is also survived by five aunts, four uncles, 13 cousins and four nieces and nephews.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his father, Steve Look; grandfather, Arnold Geyer; grandmother, Benjie Roberts; and one uncle.
Burial with full military honors will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. Services for Jeremy will also be held in Illinois; details are not yet determined.