URBANA — Jeremy Neal George, 53, of Urbana passed away at 11:20 a.m. Monday (Sept. 19, 2022) at home.
Jeremy was born April 7, 1969, in Seattle, to the late David Lloyd and Pamella Cox George Sr. His mother, Pamella Peeples, survives in Danville. He married Brenna Jo Deffenbaugh on July 28, 2001, in Sidell. She survives of 21 years.
Also surviving are six children, Kristopher, Bailey, Konnor, Chloe, Maddie and Gunnar; and his grandchildren, Alaina, Armani, all of whom Jeremy loved so dearly. Jeremy is also survived by seven siblings, David George, Greg George, Sean George, Ben George, Hannah Landis, Sam George and Holly George. In addition, Jeremy leaves behind three stepsiblings; his stepfather, David Peeples; and a very large extended family.
Jeremy graduated from Shorewood High School in 1987 and volunteered for service in the Army, where he saw combat in operation Just Cause in Panama. Jeremy was a talented commercial electrician working for an electrical contractor in Seattle before moving to Illinois in 1997 to help build greenhouses for the family business. Jeremy loved sports, particularly the Seattle Seahawks, but more than anything, he loved being a father and cheering his children on from the sidelines. Jeremy was soft-spoken, kind and generous with his time. He was also known to bust a move with his daughters on TikTok. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Sidell Baptist Church, Sidell, with Mike Cox officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Fairview Cemetery, Sidell. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the church. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements.