FAIRMOUNT — Jerome W. ”Bub” Arnett, 44, of Paris, Ill., formerly of Fairmount, passed away suddenly at 6:29 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 26, 2021) in the emergency room at Paris Community Hospital, Paris.
Jerome was born Sept. 24, 1976, in Danville, to Gerald and Vicki Taylor Arnett.
Surviving are his parents, Gerald and Judy Arnett and Vicki (Paul) Stirling; girlfriend, Marty Sturner; two brothers, Joe (Maria) Doggett and Tim Stirling; three sisters, Stephanie (David) Weller, Kathy (Tim) Andrews and Heather Arnett; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and his friend, Jimmy Kernstein.
Jerome graduated from Jamaica High School and worked for Vic Treat Drywall for 12 years. He also enjoyed fishing, mushrooming, mowing, junking and teasing and making people laugh. He liked the Chicago Bears and very much enjoyed going out to eat with Marty.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Robison Chapel, Catlin. Masks are required for entry. The Rev. Mike Roberts will officiate at a private graveside service at Davis Cemetery, west of Fairmount.
Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.