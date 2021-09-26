URBANA — Jerome “Jerry” McDonough, 58, of Urbana died Friday (Sept. 17, 2021) at home after a long illness.
Jerry was born in 1963 in Inglewood, Calif., and was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Frances McDonough, and brother, Chris McDonough.
He is survived by his spouse, Lori Kendall; a sister, Kathy Kreycik and husband Bob Kreycik; two nephews, Sean Kreycik and Daniel Kreycik; Daniel’s wife, Melissa, and their children, Connor, Liam and Kayla; and his uncle, James Conway, wife Lori and their daughter, Grace.
Jerry attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he received a BA in rhetoric, and both a master’s and Ph.D. in library and information studies. While a doctoral student, he was instrumental in creating METS, a metadata standard in use in libraries and other institutions worldwide. He is also known for his work in digital preservation and preserving intangible cultural heritage.
He was an associate professor at the University of Illinois School of Information Sciences, where he started work in 2005. Prior to that, he served as head of the Digital Library Team at New York University.
Jerry was renowned among friends and family as an excellent and creative cook. He loved creating interesting cocktails and enjoyed knitting things for friends. He was passionate about bison and supported efforts to return them to the plains in greater numbers.
A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute at Northwestern University.
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, with his cremation service.
