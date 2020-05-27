WHITE HEATH — Jerome A. Menacher, 96, of White Heath passed away at 8:40 p.m. Sunday (May 24, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Jerome was born Jan. 2, 1924, in Jasper County, St. Marie Township, Ill., the son of George M. and Clara M. (Schneider) Menacher. He married Dorothy J. Breen on Nov. 13, 1954, in Thomasboro.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy J. Menacher of White Heath; children, Trudy Gaskill (Jerry) of Monticello, Tom Menacher of Normal, Tim Menacher (Margie) of White Heath and Tricia Foran (Chuck) of White Heath; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Harold Menacher of Mahomet; and sister, Marjorie Milligan of Paris. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Michael Menacher.
Jerome was a retired farmer who loved the farm and antique farm equipment. He was a lifelong member of the St. Philomena Catholic Church, even helping lay the sod at the current church in 1965. He was also a lifelong member of the Piatt County Farm Bureau, was a DeKalb seed dealer and served on the Piatt County FS board of directors.
A private family funeral service will be held at St. Philomena Catholic Church with Monsignor Michael Bliss officiating. Interment will be in the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the White Heath Community Club or the St. Philomena Catholic Church.
