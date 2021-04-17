DANVILLE — Jerome A. “Tony” Rouse, 67, of Danville passed away at 11:13 p.m. Tuesday (April 13, 2021) at Gardenview Manor, Danville.
Tony was born on Friday, March 26, 1954, in Danville, the son of Jerome C. and Ruth Kegeris Rouse.
Survivors include one son and two daughters; one brother, John (Cathy) Rouse of Homer; one sister, Brenda (Bruce) Biage of Panama City Beach, Fla.; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Greg.
Tony enjoyed fishing and was a former union member. He worked as an independent contractor in the roofing and construction business.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Pastor C.W. Greer officiating. Inurnment will be in Sunset Cemetery, Danville. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.