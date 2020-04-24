RANTOUL — Jerome “Jerry” Wiese, 67, of Rantoul passed away Wednesday (April 22, 2020) at his home after a long illness.
He was born May 16, 1952, in Camp Atterbury, Ind., a son of Ralph and Theodora (Walker) Wiese. He married Shirley Anderson on May 28, 1988, in Fisher. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Tysha Wiese of Urbana, Jami (Nick) Craig of Gibson City and Jeri (Tom) Hunt of Mahomet; three stepchildren, Penny (William) Nigh of Thomasboro, Patricia (Artemis) Kizer of Danville and Benjamin (Crystal) Lieb of Jacksonville, Fla.; two brothers, Larry (Carol) Wiese of Saybrook and Michael (Deborah) Wiese of Mahomet; a sister, Cindy (Bomber) Schwing of Dewey; 16 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren and one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister-in-law and a nephew.
Jerry, known as “Doc,” served as a medic in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and later was involved in the Army National Guard. He worked at Kraft in Champaign, retiring after 35 years as a mechanic.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Rantoul. He loved Camaros and Corvettes and loved to spend his time at car shows. He was into flight simulators, spending time with friends and family and vacationing with his wife.
He had a special place in his heart for his many grandchildren and his dogs, Snickers and Bogi, referred to as “his boys.” He was invested in war events, relics and lifestyles and established Vet Fest 2019, which was celebrated in Effingham.
There will be a private burial at Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.