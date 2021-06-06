GIBSON CITY — Jerry W. Albrecht, 67, of Gibson City peacefully departed his earthly life at 8:48 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, in the critical care unit, after losing his battle with COVID-19. He was surrounded by his loving family when he was welcomed into his heavenly father’s arms.
A celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Dewey Community Church. Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is assisting the family with their services.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Mennonite Disaster Service, which is where Jerry’s passion for helping and serving others lies.