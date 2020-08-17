MONTICELLO — Jerry L. Barbour, 79, of Monticello passed away at 11:30 a.m.Sunday (Aug. 16, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Jerry was born Aug. 17, 1940, in Monticello, the son of Glenn and Kathryn (Kirkland) Barbour. He married Connie Potter on April 16, 1981, in Bement.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Barbour of Monticello; stepchildren, Jim (Julie) Shepherd of Deland, Terry Diner of Hammond, Louis Sheffield of Monticello and Kevin (Carol) Murphy of Monticello; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Barbour of Green Cove Springs, Fla.; and sisters, Jeanne Kirwan of Ivesdale and Glenda (Frank) Zyskowski of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David.
Jerry retired from the maintenance department at Carle Foundation Hospital and previously worked at General Cable. He graduated from Monticello High School in 1958. Jerry served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Newell from 1958-1964. He was a lifetime St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved fishing and camping, but most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.