Jerry Blackburn Apr 3, 2020

PAXTON — Jerry Blackburn, 81, of Paxton died Saturday (March 28, 2020) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.Cremation rites for the Navy veteran have been accorded by the Baier Funeral Home, 102 W. Oak St., Watseka.