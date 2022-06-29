LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jerry Eugene Breeding died on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Lafayette, Ind. He was born in Rantoul to Ronald “Pete” Breeding and Jean (Ashby) Breeding on July 13, 1951, and was the oldest of their four children, Rhonda Larson-Ile, Steven Breeding and Brenda Breeding-Seader. He loved his two sons, Walter Daniel “Dan” Breeding of Raleigh, N.C., and Ronald “Ron” Aaron Breeding of Lafayette, Ind.
Jerry graduated from Del Rio High School in 1970. In 1971, he moved to Hoopeston to work for FMC Corporation as a CNC Operator and Machinist. After his time at FMC in Illinois he moved with Dan to Naples, Fla., and then Raleigh, N.C., to work with him in his animal education company as well as a golf course groundskeeper and security guard. He was able to spend valuable time with his grandkids, Taylor Gregory, Rachel Alexandra, Logan Daniel, Ethan Zachary and Madison Rose, during those years and he adored that time. This fall he relocated to Lafayette, Ind., to spend more time with Ron and his wife, Doina Shane, and their sons, Hayden Michael and Nicholas James. He treasured the times being part of his sons' and grandkids' lives.
In his youth, he was an avid motorcyclist and rebuilt custom bikes. He was a builder, a mechanic, a machinist and a tinkerer. Jerry loved his family. Though he wasn’t the best communicator, he truly had a love of his parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and grandkids. He was happiest spending time and helping all of them.
A private memorial will be held with immediate family only on July 9 at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Milford.