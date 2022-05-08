MAHOMET — Jerry E. Campbell, 89, of Mahomet passed away with his family by his side on Friday, April 22, 2022.
He was born in Monticello, Ind., on May 1, 1932, to Russell and Helen Campbell.
Jerry is survived by his loving children, Darrell (Laura), Phillip (Terri), Danette (Jim) and Gary.
Jerry was married to Patricia for 51 years before she passed in 2008.
He is also survived by his wife, Margaret, to whom he was married for the last eight years.
Jerry is survived by his eight grandchildren, Megan (John), Katie (Will), Christina, Dustin (Maci), Ashley (Sean), Makena, Zinash and Caroline; along with his five great-grandchildren, Maren, Evie, Jayden, Jacquelynn and Sarah.
Jerry is a veteran of the Korean War. He served in the Navy for 20 years as a chief electrician. Jerry’s experience in the Navy played a very important role in his life. After he retired from the Navy, he used his electrical skills working for Kraft Foods for over 20 years. Jerry always enjoyed attending his Navy reunions with Pat. Once Jerry retired from Kraft, he enjoyed tending to his garden, spending time with his family and day trading. His family was very important to him, and he cherished all the moments when the family was together.
