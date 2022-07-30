CISSNA PARK — Jerry A. Clauss, 86, of Cissna Park passed away Thursday (July 28, 2022) at Carle Hoopeston Hospital.
He was born on March 21, 1936, in Cissna Park, a son of Joseph and Nettie (Young) Clauss. Jerry married Karen Luebchow at Ash Grove on April 15, 1961.
Surviving are his wife, Karen Clauss of Cissna Park; three daughters, Stacy (Paul) Lucht of College Station, Texas, Renee Clauss of Champaign and Kira (Michael) Stewart of DeKalb; one son, Brady (Heather) Clauss of Cissna Park; eight grandchildren, Jacob Lucht, Rachel Lucht, Abigail Stewart, Emily Stewart, Evelyn Clauss, Marilyn Clauss, Caroline Clauss and Vivian Clauss; one brother, Earl (Gloria) Clauss of Loda; and five sisters, Lois Beer of Milford, Ind., Erma Wieland of Peoria, Caroline Sever of Bloomington, Lorna Clauss of Urbana and Dorothy (Don) Holmes of Hoopeston.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Vernon Clauss; and one sister, Betty Feller Zimmerman.
Jerry was a member of St. John Lutheran Church at Ash Grove. He was also a member of the Cissna Park American Legion Post 527. Jerry was a lifelong farmer in Cissna Park.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at St. John Lutheran Church at Ash Grove with the Rev. Michael Ruhlig officiating. Visitation will be held prior, beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the service. Burial will follow in St. John Lutheran Cemetery at Ash Grove with graveside military rites by Cissna Park American Legion Post 527.
Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church at Ash Grove or to the donor’s choice. Arrangements are being handled by Knapp Funeral Home, Cissna Park. Please share a memory of Jerry at knappfuneralhomes.com.