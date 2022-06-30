RANTOUL — Jerry Claxton, 59, of Rantoul closed his final tab Tuesday (June 28, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born July 7, 1962, in Charleston, S.C., a son of Jim and Yvonne (Bonjour) Claxton.
He is survived by two daughters, Koree (Luke) Miller of Rolla, Mo., and Ashlee (Caleb) Burton of Monticello; his father, Jim (Lynn) Claxton of Yuma, Ariz.; three brothers, Michael (Kelly) Claxton of Akron, Ohio, Todd Claxton of Hinckley and Kevin (Rachelle) Claxton of Fisher; five grandchildren, Colton, Pyper, Paycee, Benton and Everlee; three nieces; and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Yvonne Claxton.
Jerry was a 1980 graduate of Rantoul High School. He was a current member of the Local Roofers Union 97 and employed by Advanced Commercial Roofing, Champaign. He played slow-pitch softball and loved motorcross. He also loved to ride Harleys.
To know Jerry was to know his infectious laughter; he always went out of his way to make you smile. He loved his girls and his grandchildren dearly.
A funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Caleb Burton will officiate. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. just prior to the funeral.