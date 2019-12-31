KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jerry Dee Burnam went home to be with the Lord on Thursday (Dec. 26, 2019) with his family at his bedside. He was 84 years old and the only child of Walter and Ruth Harris Burnam of East Alton.
He served in the U.S. Army as a surface-to-air missile officer (Nike) stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, S.D.
In 1958, he married the former Phyllis Gould of Hill City, S.D. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on Dec. 14, 2019.
After his release from active duty, Jerry returned to the University of Illinois where he completed his master’s degree in 1960 and later his Ph.D. in 1981.
He worked in many areas of public parks and recreation administrations including Washington D.C., Rockford and Winnetka. He later held positions at the University of Northern Illinois, DeKalb, and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. He retired from the University of Illinois in 2000 as associate dean for Academic and Business Affairs College of Applied Life Studies.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; daughter, Lynda (David) DeBlanc of Metairie, La.; son, Lance (Laura) Burnam of Champaign, and daughter, Lynette (Dr. Robert) Baker of Kalamazoo, Mich.; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral will be Jan. 2, 2020. Burial will take place in Hill City (S.D.) Cemetery. To view Jerry’s personalized webpage, please visit langelands.com.