WELDON — Jerry Dale Richards, 69, of Weldon passed away 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at his family residence in Weldon.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at DeLand Cemetery, DeLand. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand, is handling arrangements.
Jerry was born Jan. 5, 1952, in Urbana, the son of Lester and Rozella Delane (Bryant) Richards.
Survivors include his son, Nathan D. Richards of White Heath; three grandchildren, Noah B. Richards, Trevor N. Richards and McKenzie Richards, all of Monticello; and two sisters, Linda (Charles) Cohen of Indianapolis and Kathy (Brendan) McKiernan of Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jerry loved to fish and hunt for mushrooms.