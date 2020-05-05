NEWMAN — Jerry H. Derby, 81, of Newman died at 5:30 a.m. Saturday (May 2, 2020) at his home.
A private graveside service will be held at the Newman Cemetery in Newman. Joines Funeral Home (403 W. Gillogly St., Newman) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jerry was born Nov. 11, 1938, to Horace and Hester (Riley) Derby. He married Jo (Kremitzki) Derby on Aug. 25, 1976; she survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Debbie Derby of Newman; three sons, Kerry Derby of Newman, Tom (Kimberly) Derby of Villa Grove and Chris Derby of Newman; four grandchildren, Jerrod, Katie, Kaitlin and Lindsey; and two great-grandchildren, Gus and Bruce.
He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Larry; and two sisters, Helen and Lois.
Jerry served in the Army’s 1st Cavalry Division, then later joined a labor union and helped build the roof of the Assembly Hall in Champaign. He then went to work for the Zeigler Coal Co. and spent the next 30 years mining coal.
Jerry loved to play poker and to fish, and was a huge Chicago Cubs fan. He was also a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Villa Grove.
Jerry never met a stranger and was the type of person who was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who asked.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to Sacred Heart Church.