HOMER — Jerry Wayne Duckworth, 66, passed away peacefully at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, on Sunday (June 5, 2022).
He was born June 10, 1955, the son of Ruth Babb and Andy Duckworth and stepson of James Babb.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Elizabeth Holloman of Homer; son, Kyle (Allison) Duckworth of Danville; stepsons, Robert Holloman of Homer and Michael (Jamie) Holloman of Bloomington; nine grandchildren, Jackson and Maibry Duckworth, Lizzie, Aliya, Robert and Blakely Holloman, Bailey, Kaitlyn and Natalie Holloman; as well as a great-grandchild, Alton McCormick.
Jerry was known for his love of cardinal baseball and joke-telling. We will miss him greatly.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 10, at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, with the funeral to follow directly after at 11 a.m.