MAHOMET — Jerry W. Funkhouser, 72, of Mahomet, formerly of Mount Vernon, Ind., passed away peacefully on Sunday evening (Aug. 23, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, after an almost-four-year battle with cancer.
Surviving family includes his wife of 50 years, Cheryl Ashworth Funkhouser; daughter, Kristen Claybrooke (Duanne) of Mahomet; son, Kyle Funkhouser (Marina) of Island Lake; three grandchildren, Maddi, Reis and Kelsey; sister, Nancy Green (Joe) of Indianapolis; brother, Carroll Funkhouser (Dottie) of Mount Vernon; sister-in-law, Vickie Raleigh of Evansville, Ind.; and multiple nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.
A walk-through visitation (masks required) will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Alexander Funeral Home-West Chapel, Evansville, Ind. Funeral service for family to follow. The funeral service will be livestreamed at facebook.com/FuneralStreamUSA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jerry’s name to Riley Children’s Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204, or the Carle Cancer Center, 509 W. University Ave., Urbana, IL 61801.
Condolences may be offered at AlexanderWestChapel.com.