URBANA, IL — Jerry Gabel, 70, of Urbana passed away at 2:38 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at his residence.
He was born June 17, 1950, in Tuscola, the son of Chester and Ruby (Scoby) Gabel. He married Joy Jewell on Feb. 16, 1972, in Urbana.
After graduating high school, Jerry was drafted into the Army and obtained the rank of E-4. He is a Vietnam veteran and was a member of the Army Reserves until 1976.
Jerry worked for Parkland College for 30 years in the custodian and maintenance department.
Jerry is survived by his wife; two sons, Jason Gabel and Randall Gabel, both of Urbana; two grandchildren; a brother, Leroy Martin; and a sister, Darlene Martin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
Jerry loved his flowers and was always working in the garden. He also loved the Chicago Cubs and Bears.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Eastlawn Burial Park in Urbana. Pastor Joseph Carter will officiate and military rites will be accorded.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.