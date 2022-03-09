ARCOLA — Gerald “Jerry” “Gunner” Taylor, 80, passed away suddenly on Sunday (March 6, 2022).
He was born in 1941 in Champaign, to Drucilla and Bob Taylor. He lived in Champaign until third grade, when the family moved into his grandparents’ home in Tuscola.
Gunner graduated from Tuscola High School in 1959 then attended Southern Illinois University, graduating in 1963. Following college, he served in the Illinois National Guard then worked at Caterpillar in Decatur for 30 years as a material handler.
In high school, Gunner was a founding member of the Wheels Car Club and was instrumental in re-establishing the club in the 1990s. He also served as a chairman of Ducks Unlimited and was an active member of the Kaskaskia Country Club, where he loved to golf.
He met his future wife, Shirley, in the Wheels Car Club and, at age 56, ended his bachelor days. Together, Gunner and Shirley spent the next 24 years traveling, going to car cruises, attending concerts and performances and spoiling their three grandchildren. Last summer, they visited their favorite place, Yellowstone National Park, with their grandchildren.
Gunner is survived by his wife, Shirley of Arcola; and stepdaughter, Jennifer Booker-Smith; son-in-heart, Jason Smith; and grandchildren, Calder, Christina and Feifer Smith, all of Bloomington.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, with the Rev. Brent Budd officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery, Mt. Zion. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the American Cancer Society, Tuscola Public Library or Arcola Public Library. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.