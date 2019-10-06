GIBSON CITY — Jerald Wayne Hood, 77, of Gibson City passed away at 11:12 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 3, 2019) at Heritage Health nursing home, Gibson City, with his loving family at his side.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Gibson City Bible Church with Pastor Paul Thomason officiating. Burial will take place in Pontoppidan Lutheran Cemetery, rural Elliott, with military honors. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Jerry was born Oct. 28, 1941, in Buckeye, Ariz., a son to Jack and Juanita Davis Hood. He married Pamela Carlson on May 29, 1965, at Pontoppidan Lutheran Church in rural Elliott. They were married for 54 wonderful years; Pam survives in Gibson City.
Also surviving are his devoted daughters, Lorri Hood and Shelley (Jason) Cliff of Gibson City; eight "favorite" grandchildren, Kristine Medler, Bryan Medler, Kathleen Hood, Christopher Hood, Emily Hood, Kelsee Cliff, Hannah Cliff and Lexi Cliff, all of Gibson City; daughter-in-law, Eva Hood of Gibson City; brother, Jackie Hood of Michigan; sister-in-laws, Carol Carlson of Gibson City and Sharon Robertson of Bend, Ore.; and two special friends, Don May and Braylee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; and son, Jerry Allen Hood.
Jerry was a lineman at Peoples Gas for 31 years, retiring in 2000. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Elliott Amvets. He enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, often framing them, going to tractor pulls, fishing and riding his bike. He found the greatest joy in following his grandchildren and supporting them in all of their GCMS activities.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the family. Online memories and condolences may be made at rosenbaumfh.com.