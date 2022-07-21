FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Jerry “Jesse” James, 83, of Fort Wayne, Ind., formerly of Gibson City, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
He was born April 18, 1939, in Arrowsmith, to the late Richard and Hyral (Holt) James. Jerry married Shirley Oneal on Jan. 25, 1959, in Gibson City. Together, they raised two children, Lori and Matt.
Mr. James was the vice president of grain for Central Soya and later went on to run his own financial advisory firm.
Jesse loved to collect antique cap guns, restore steam trunks and collect coins and was an avid reader.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 63 years; two children, Lori (Tim) Minnich and Matt James; six grandchildren, Andy, Megan, Nick, Jack, Charlie and Sam; seven great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Jack James, Mary Davis and Connie Knox.
Funeral services were held July 15.
Memorials may be directed to the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46845. Share memories or condolences at hockemeyermillerfh.com.