URBANA — Jerry “JJ” Johnson, 83, of Urbana passed away at 1:26 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 16, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at The Church of the Living God, 312 E. Bradley Ave., Champaign, at 11 a.m. (viewing 30 minutes prior to services); Bishop Lloyd Gwin will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Jerry was born on June 25, 1936, in Webster City, Iowa, the son of Ralph Leroy and Viola Regina (McFarland) Johnson. He married Una Lee Sells on Aug. 22, 1957, at Fort Dodge, Iowa.
He is also survived by sons, Marc L. Johnson (Shelby) of Urbana and Bryan L. Johnson (Jackie) of Urbana; sister, Diana Wuornos (Rodney) of Minnesota; brothers, Carl Johnson (Betty) of Urbana, Daniel Johnson (Virginia) of Neoga, Bill Johnson (Karen) of Iowa and Richard Johnson (Helen) of Kansas; and grandchildren, Brittany and Nick. He was also like a grandfather to Christian, Claudia and Christina and like a great-grandfather to Brandon.
He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one sister. He leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
Jerry served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954 to 1962. He was a licensed plumber for A & R Mechanical for over 34 years. After retirement, he kept his license active. In addition, he held lifetime memberships in American Legion Post 71, VFW Post 630 and the United States Marine Corps League and also was a member of United Association Local 149 Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jerry was an avid fisherman who loved fishing on Lake Mattoon with his wife of 62 years of marriage. When they weren’t fishing, he’d fish with his grandchildren. Jerry was always busy doing something, whether it be fixing or adding to something around the house. He truly was the jack-of-all-trades as there wasn’t anything he couldn’t do.
He absolutely loved spending quality time with his family, especially the grandkids, whether it be attending his grandson's baseball games, listening to his granddaughter play the violin at a musical event or simply just hanging out with family. When you needed something fixed or just advice, Jerry would be there in a moment's notice or answer your questions over the phone. He had a servant heart and it showed by volunteering his time with the VA and doing whatever was asked of him.
Jerry loved to be at the bowling alley coaching his two sons on Saturday mornings when they were younger.
He will be dearly missed and will remain forever in our hearts.
Memorials may be made to American Legion Post 71 or VFW Post 630. Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.