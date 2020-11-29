URBANA — Jerry Russell Jones, 56, of Urbana, formerly of Tolono, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Jerry was born on Nov. 9, 1964, in Urbana, to Larry Russell and Myra Sue (Graskewicz) Jones.
He is survived by his mother, Myra Sue Jones of Tolono; children, Christopher Jones of Savoy, Ryan Jones of Tolono and Ian Jones of Urbana; and brother, Terry Jones (Julie Millsap) of Villa Grove.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Jerry was a graduate of Unity High School and was working as a forklift mechanic at Bahrns ToyotaLift the last 13 years. Prior to Bahrns ToyotaLift, he worked at Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts and Accurate Automotive Machine Shop.
He enjoyed working on cars, especially his 71 Chevy Chevelle; loved watching the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs; camping at Sadorus Sportsman Club; spending quality time with his boys; and he woke up every morning thinking about making other people happy.
A memorial will be held at a later date. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is assisting with arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).