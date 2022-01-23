TUSCOLA — Jerry Adkisson, 86, of Tuscola passed away Friday (Jan. 21, 2022) at Arthur Home, with his wife and children at his side.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, with Father Angel Sierra officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscola Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home. Please follow COVID-19 guidelines.
He was born on Oct. 21, 1935, to Homer and Vera Goodwin Adkisson, in Bellair. He was employed at USI, where he worked as an ironworker, and later a crane operator. He also operated a water conditioning service, delivering salt and repairing water softeners throughout the area.
When he wasn’t working, he could be found at the Tuscola Airport, where he acted as airport manager for many years. He was instrumental in keeping the airport operational; ensuring the runway was serviceable, the grounds were mowed and buildings were kept in good condition. He owned several small planes and won many awards with his polished Luscombe 8-F at fly-ins he and his wife, Delores, attended.
Jerry got his passion for flying from his brother, Earl “Skeezix” Adkisson. Skeezix ran an airplane mechanic shop at the Tuscola Airport, where he and Jerry built an experimental aircraft dubbed “The Headskinner.” It won an award for outstanding workmanship at the EAA fly-in, then held in Milwaukee, Wis.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Delores Adkisson; three children, David (Carrie) Adkisson, Ellen (Paul) Patzer and Debbie (Frank) Angelotti; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials can be made to the Antique Airfield Association in Blakesburg, Iowa. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.