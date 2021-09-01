MONTICELLO — Jerry L. Gaskill, 70, of Monticello passed away at 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at his home in Monticello.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, with visitation starting at at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Marsha Frederick will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in Monticello Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or the ASPCA.
Jerry was born Oct. 16, 1950, in Clinton, a son of James and Ovelene (Norfleet) Gaskill. He married Trudy Ann Menacher on Dec. 9, 1978, in Monticello; she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Nick Gaskill of Monticello and Adam (Kristin) Gaskill of Morton; one granddaughter, Palmer Gaskill of Morton; two grandsons, Wells and Sullivan Gaskill, both of Morton; and one sister, Carol (Ray) Thomas of Athens.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bill Gaskill.
Jerry worked with his late father in the family business, Gaskill Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, which he owned and operated from 1983 to 2015. He was a former member of the Monticello Lion's Club and Monticello Golf Club.
Jerry loved golfing, bowling and all sports. He coached his son's Little League sports programs for many years. He loved to talk sports serious and off the cuff, especially basketball and football.
Jerry loved his lap dogs, loved to eat out, but his greatest joy was spending time with family especially his grandchildren.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Bement have the honor to serve the family of Jerry L. Gaskill.