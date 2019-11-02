CATLIN — The Rev. Dr. Jerry L. Short, 82, of Catlin went to his final reward at 4:10 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 31, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. A life spent in loving service to the Lord.
Jerry was born Jan. 31, 1937, in the parsonage at Patricksburg, Ind., to Ermel and Icey Hayes Short. He married Sharon Jones on June 26, 1959, in Indianapolis. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, Jerry L. (Kristy Jimson) Short Jr.; one daughter, Alisa Kay (Terry) Prosser; two grandchildren, Maxwell Prosser and Ryan (Michelle) Prosser; Kristy’s children, Alexus Jimson, Ethan Jimson and Phoenix Jimson; and one brother-in-law, James R. Padgett.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Priscilla Padgett, and one sister-in-law, Darlene (John) Bauman.
Jerry was a graduate of Olivet Nazarene College and received his doctorate in 1996. He pastored over 50 years, serving churches in Lawrence, Ind., New Castle, Ind., Port Huron, Mich., and Adrian, Mich., and served 20 years at Danville First Church of the Nazarene. He was active in the Rotary Club for over 30 years and was involved with CRIS Senior Services. He enjoyed reading, golfing and cars.
The family thanks Carle Foundation Hospital, Carle Hospice and the CNAs at the Gardenview Manor Nursing Home for their care.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Danville First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Dave Anderson officiating. Private family entombment will be in Spring Hill Mausoleum, Danville. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Danville First Church of the Nazarene.
Memorials to the Rev. Dr. Jerry L. Short Memorial Scholarship Fund at Olivet Nazarene College. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.