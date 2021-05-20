DANVILLE — Jerry Lewis, 76, of Danville died at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Life Church of Faith, 1419 N. Bowman Ave., Danville. The Rev. Dr. Lucius Barber will officiate. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. A public viewing will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville, IL 61832.