THOMASBORO — Jerry Alvin Logue, 73, passed the evening of Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Oct. 13, 1946, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, to parents Wayne and Ruth (Goldman) Logue. He graduated in 1964 from Niantic-Harristown High School, where he played football and wrestled. Jerry married the love of his life, Pamela (Wood) Logue, on June 10, 1967.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years; two sons, Doug (Adrienne) Logue and Jeremy Logue; three granddaughters, Ashlyn, Hollianne and Olivia; and a brother, Jeffery Logue.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Robert Logue and Wanda Browning; and parents-in-law, Walter and Helen (Wood) Dial.
Jerry proudly served in the U.S. Army overseas during the Vietnam War from 1965-68. For 30-plus years, he was vice president of Staley Credit Union, Decatur, and Commonwealth Credit Union, Frankfort, Ky.
After retiring from his credit union career, he also worked as custodian and bus driver for Thomasboro Grade School. Later, Jerry enjoyed driving the shuttle bus for Carle Foundation Hospital and touching lives and making friends with all his passengers.
His favorite pastimes included tending to his flowers and vegetable garden, cooking, woodworking, camping, attending dirt track races, and spending time with his family. Jerry Alvin Logue was a man full of love, laughter, kindness and joy for life. His time with us will be forever cherished and his voice deeply missed.
There are no services scheduled at this time
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, Ill., with arrangements.
Please join Jerry’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.