URBANA — Jerry McArthur, 71, of Urbana peacefully passed away on Saturday (Oct. 12, 2019) surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren.
Jerry was born Aug. 26, 1948, in Mahomen, Minn., to Louise Thomas McArthur and Robert K. McArthur. He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise; father, Robert; and sister, Jeanne Nicholas.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susie Sleeter McArthur; children, Joel (Bonnie) McArthur, Stacey (Craig) Goad and Jason McArthur; nine grandchildren, Alex Corry, Lyndsay McArthur, Lauryn McArthur, Abigail Goad, Emily Goad, Jacob McArthur, Samuel McArthur, Samara McArthur and Samson McArthur; a brother, Terry (Judy) Thomas; a sister, Janie (Chuck) Stanley; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charlie and Beth Reinhart; and several nieces and nephews.
Jerry graduated from Urbana High School in 1966. He attended Parkland College in Champaign and started working in the Housing Department at the University of Illinois. He retired as a foreman for Housing Food Stores.
He married Susie Sleeter on Nov. 29, 1969, and raised their family in rural Urbana. Jerry was an avid baseball and Illini fan. His favorite team was the Cincinnati Reds. Jerry was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Urbana and the Knights of Columbus. He spent the last 25 years running the Sunday Coffee Shop for the church. Jerry’s greatest joy in life was following his nine grandchildren and their activities.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 708 W. Main St., Urbana. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the church with burial at Mount Olive Cemetery, Mayview. The Rev. Father Anthony Co will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered online at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.