PESOTUM — Jerry N. Gray, 77, of Pesotum passed away suddenly Wednesday evening, Aug. 25, 2021, at his residence.
Services will be held at a later date.
Jerry was born July 6, 1944, in Moscow, Iowa, the son of Woodrow and Pearl Johnson Gray. He married Elizabeth A. Head on Sept. 14, 1996, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Kristi Greene of Iowa and Kari Mortensen of Illinois; two stepdaughters, Sarah Knight and Michele Higgins, both of Iowa; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a brother, Woodrow Gray Jr.; and two sisters, Mary Foster and Nadine Gerard.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Judy Ohrt.
Jerry worked in management for 30 years and later worked as a tool and die maker for Guardian West in Urbana. He served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be offered at hilligossshraderfh.com.