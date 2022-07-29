MAHOMET — Jerry L. Patton, 82, born Aug. 3, 1939, son of Floyd and Ethel Patton, passed away peacefully at home in Mahomet on Tuesday (July 26, 2022).
Jerry served in the Navy as a medic. He was a longtime employee of Marathon Oil Pipeline in Champaign. After retiring, he worked for Blackhawk Engineering for several years. Jerry loved to fish and tell jokes.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Don and Karl Patton.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Burgener-Patton, and children, Beth Kirby of Hollywood, Fla., Dan Patton of St. Elmo, Alex Patton of Mansfield and Kate Patton of Raleigh, N.C. Also surviving are his brother, Jim Patton (Ruthie) of Cedar Grove, Wis., and sister, Barbara Wozencraft of Philo.
No public services will be held. A memorial bench will be placed at Lake of the Woods, Mahomet, where he loved to fish.