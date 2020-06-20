CHAMPAIGN — Gerald "Jerry" Phillips, 89, of Urbana died on Monday (June 15, 2020) at Champaign Rehabilitation Center.
Jerry was born on April 5, 1931, in Champaign, a son of Verne and Margaret (Reis) Phillips. He married Patricia Jackson on March 23, 1953.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, in 2012; a son, Glenn, in 1974; and a great-grandson, Remi Coussens, in 2015.
Survivors include three daughters and their families, Gail (Steven) Woodward of Colorado, Mary (Steven) Wirth of Georgia and Ginger (Douglas) Slater of Indiana; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. His brother, Jim (Nancy) Phillips of Champaign, also survives.
Jerry worked as a machinist at the University of Illinois, earning retirement in 1988. In their retirement years, Jerry and Patricia enjoyed traveling and camping throughout the United States.
Jerry was passionate about model railroading and was active with the Central Illinois Tinners train club. He was also gifted at woodworking. Jerry operated Phillips Woodworking for many years, using his skills to create beautiful masterpieces for his customers and family members.
Due to current gathering limitations, a memorial service for Jerry will be held at a later date.
