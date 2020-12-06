RANTOUL — Jerry E. Pilkington, 80, of Rantoul passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
He was born Aug. 6, 1940, to Thomas and Evelyn (Campbell) Pilkington.
Survivors include two sons, Charles E. Pilkington of Paxton and Edward W. Pilkington of Rantoul; and nine grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; one sister; and a son, Jerry A. Pilkington.
Jerry loved the outdoors and worked most of his life detailing cars at Manley Ford and Shields.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.